Another Apple Pay alternative goes live

Curve, a fintech company from the UK, has launched its Apple Pay alternative in the EU.

Curve Pay is the latest NFC payment solution to come after Apple opened its NFC technology for other companies. The service lets users pay via contactless method and tap-to-pay without having to go through the Wallet app or Apple Pay. It’s similar to what PayPal debuted this month in Germany. Apple was forced to comply with the Digital Markets Act, hence opening its NFC chip to developers.

Curve Pay is an independent payment solution and does not pass card data. Users can set their purchases after the transaction is completed to different cards, as well as integrate several payment sources. The app offers automated cashback programs and spending analytics. Curve said they have 6 million-plus users. Other Germany-based banks are developing their own NFC payment and might debut it within their own apps this year.