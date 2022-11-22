Another Apple Watch Ultra Deal Surfaces, Now at $739

Black Friday is nearing, and if there’s any item that’s worth checking out it’s Apple’s latest rugged smartwatch. You can get the Apple Watch Ultra for just $739 from its original price of $799 on Amazon.

Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra is made for outdoor adventures and keeping safe while you’re out trekking, running, or diving, just to name a few. It has an improved Compass app and a dive sensor to show you how deep you’ve already gone. Plus, there are advanced metrics and workouts for runners for more accurate details on user performances.

The accompanying loops and bands are just as tough, so you won’t have to worry about your smartwatch falling off in inopportune times. With the cellular model you can also leave the iPhone and still get call, text and navigational functions with a service plan.

Grab the latest Apple Watch Ultra deals at $60 off today!