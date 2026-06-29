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Another Executive From Apple Joins OpenAI

By Samantha Wiley
Another Executive From Apple Joins OpenAI

Apple has lost yet another one of its executives, Paul Meade. Meade was responsible for overseeing smart glasses in the making and the Vision Pro headset’s development when he took the leadership role in the Vision Products group. Previously, it was Mike Rockwell, the chief for the Vision Pro group, who went and took over the upgrades for Siri AI.


Paul Meade will be leaving Apple next week to join the hardware unit at OpenAI to develop and oversee the production of AI products. The person overseeing the product design production of the headset, Fletcher Rothkopf, will be replacing Paul Meade.

Another Executive From Apple Joins OpenAI

Tim Cook will be stepping down as CEO of Apple, with John Ternus replacing him in the role, and his previous role as chief hardware officer will now be given to Johny Srouji. The changes in the organization have made some executives upset. A pattern of previous executives joining OpenAI from Apple can be found with Tang Tan, Jony Ive, and Evans Hankey.


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