Another Rare Apple-1 computer heading to auction

An ‘undiscovered’ Apple I computer will be going on auction and is expected to fetch around $500K or more.

The Apple I is not currently on the known list of existing Apple-1 devices until this year. It was discovered that the computer was a Data Domain demo unit in Columbus, IN in 1977, but was returned to the current owner after some time. The machine is fully operational and signed by Steve Wozniak.

Only 200 Apple I computers were made in 1976, with 176 of them sold. The remaining devices are believed to fetch a high price- roughly $400K or greater. The Data Domain specimen was labeled ‘exceptional and historic’, and the handler, RR Auction, believes it will command a high bid price in the end.

Listed along the Apple I computer is a sealed iPhone, which currently sits at a $5,000 bid. The first-generation iPhone is expected to fetch more than $20,000 at the final bid.