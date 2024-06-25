News

‘Antstream Arcade’ heading to iPad and iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
Antstream Arcade

Antstream Arcade declared that their cloud-based streaming services will can soon be accessed on the iPad and iPhone on June 27, Thursday, and that the app will give its subscribers access to licensed games from various retro consoles including SEGA, Amiga, Atari 2600, Commodore 64, and other consoles.

Advertisements

The Antstream is similar to an emulator, but what differs is you don’t have to download your games on the internet, rather Antstream will provide you with a library of games at the cost of a subscription.

Antstream Arcade

Apple has revised its guidelines to allow game-streaming apps in its App Store and Antstream is on its way to be the first of its kind to follow through with the rule. Antstreams services will be priced at $4.99 a month, with a discounted price of $3.99 a month or $29.99 a year on its release. Its services will require an internet connection over mobile of Wi-Fi to stream the games. 

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Anker
Anker’s 24,000 mAh 140W Power Bank is $40 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18
Convenient Wi-Fi and Bluetooth pairing heading to iOS 18
1 Min Read
Spotify
New Spotify plan comes without audiobooks
1 Min Read
iMac
The 24-inch iMac with M3 Chip is $149 Off
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Pro
The M4 MacBook Pro might launch this year
1 Min Read
Apple Store
Apple to open an Apple Store in Malaysia soon
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro
Customizable noise cancellation seen in AirPods Pro beta software
1 Min Read
AirTag 4 Pack
Enjoy $19 Off the AirTag 4 Pack
1 Min Read
iOS 17.6
iOS 17.6 first public beta goes live
1 Min Read
Mac Games
Several Mac games go on Sale on App Store
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Two new Apple Arcade titles arriving on Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $10 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?