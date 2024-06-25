‘Antstream Arcade’ heading to iPad and iPhone

Antstream Arcade declared that their cloud-based streaming services will can soon be accessed on the iPad and iPhone on June 27, Thursday, and that the app will give its subscribers access to licensed games from various retro consoles including SEGA, Amiga, Atari 2600, Commodore 64, and other consoles.

Advertisements

The Antstream is similar to an emulator, but what differs is you don’t have to download your games on the internet, rather Antstream will provide you with a library of games at the cost of a subscription.

Apple has revised its guidelines to allow game-streaming apps in its App Store and Antstream is on its way to be the first of its kind to follow through with the rule. Antstreams services will be priced at $4.99 a month, with a discounted price of $3.99 a month or $29.99 a year on its release. Its services will require an internet connection over mobile of Wi-Fi to stream the games.