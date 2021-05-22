App age rating for contest and gambling apps updated

Apple has recently updated its age rating settings in order for developers with contest and gambling content to categorize their titles more accurately.

A post in the official developer webpage outlines the changes and supposedly makes it easy to define age ratings for the said genres. The ‘Gambling and Contests’ section has been divided into two, allowing for greater indicative details. Furthermore, Apple has set the two genres separately in a rating drop-down.

Developers who affirm the ‘Gambling and Contests’ setting will have a mark in the App Store saying such, with ‘Contests’ having a ‘Frequent/Intense’ mark.

The update offers developers a direct access to the age rating settings thru the App Store Connect, specifically the App Information section. Changes will be noted whenever a new version of an app is submitted. Apple says that modifications can make an app not available in certain regions and as dependent on local laws.