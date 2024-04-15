App Store connect bug misinforms developer earnings

A bug in the App Store Connect has incorrectly notified developers of millions of dollars in revenue.

Mastodon posts saw developers reporting incorrect information in their ‘Sales and Proceeds’ data. In a 24-hour view, large spikes can be seen spread throughout several hours. The bug shows that developers have earned more than what’s normal in the million-dollar figure. Screenshots posted revenue numbering anywhere from $2 to 10 million and a 999% trend. App Store Connect acts as a dashboard for figures and analytics related to the developers’ apps. While mostly consistent, the recent bug shows that mistakes can happen every now and then.

Developers can access their App Store Connect accounts and see if they have been affected by the bug. Apple has not acknowledged the issue yet via press release or news update on its official website, but we can expect a round of emails explaining the bug and what they can do next.