App Store data policies and privacy to become available in December

Apple has set a deadline for developers to include a ‘nutrition label’ for their respective apps. The details regarding data policies and app privacy will be a part of viewable information on the App Store and are set to go live on December 8.

The feature was first announced during the 2020 WWDC event. Apple has mentioned that the privacy information may be added using the App Store Connect to comply with the changes.

The ‘nutrition label’ must contain information about the data they collect through the app, including payment information, physical address, email address, name, health data and others.

Furthermore, the labels should state what happens to the shared data, e.g., for tracking or user linking purposes, product personalization, analytics or 3rd party advertising.

The data policy and privacy feature is one part of Apple’s attempt to have more privacy features on the iOS 14. Some that have already made it are a MAC address randomizer and a prompt to allow opting out of tracking.