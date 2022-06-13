App Store dating Apps gets update in the Netherlands

Apple has made several App Store rule changes to satisfy the requirements of Dutch regulation for dating apps.

The Cupertino-based company recently announced that they have made ‘productive conversations’ with the ruling authorities ACM, or Authority for Consumers and Markets. Apple has reminded dating app developers who use the App Store to apply the necessary changes and offer alternative payment methods.

Apple mentioned that buying digital goods through the company’s in-app purchase system is still the best way to go in terms of securing data and privacy. However, because of the ACM’s demands Apple made the change on behalf of the committee’s request. To date, the Dutch ruling body has accosted Apple of more than 50 million euros for non-compliance.

Dutch dating app developers can use the StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement or the StoreKit External Purchase Entitlement to offer an out-of-App-Store payment method for customers who may be interested.