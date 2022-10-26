App Store outlines new rules for cryptocurrencies and NFTs

The App Store was recently updated with new changes surrounding digital assets, namely cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

Apple has been largely quiet about blockchain technology, but recently the Cupertino-based company has made several changes to its App Store rules regarding them. Specifically, there were new guideline additions about crypto as a payment option and in-app purchases.

App developers may not have an alternative payment system, such as crypto wallets, QR codes or license keys in their apps. For in-app purchases, Apple says that developers may not sell NFTs or similar services, or have external links, buttons or call to action to direct users somewhere else.

Apple has a revised ruling on cryptocurrency exchanges, or platforms where users can buy or sell cryptocurrencies using fiat currency. The rule will retroactively apply to existing apps such as Binance and Coinbase while paving the way for how they will operate moving forward.

The updated guidelines can be viewed at the official App Store page or section.