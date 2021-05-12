Apple says the App Store prevented more than $1.5 billion worth fraudulent transactions

Apple released an update press release which outlines the ways in which the App Store helps keep a check on fraudulent transactions throughout the year 2020. It seems like a good move to show the positives aspects of the App Store during the Apple vs Epic Games trial the company is going through. Many questions were asked regarding the control the App Store has, the fee Apple charges the developers, and as to why Apple does not allow other app stores to be on the iPhone.

“Apple helps keep the App Store a safe and trusted place for users to discover apps by detecting and taking action against fraudulent developers and users,” reads the update published by Apple. “Threats have been present since the first day the App Store launched on iPhone, and they’ve increased in both scale and sophistication in the years since. Apple has likewise scaled its efforts to meet those threats, taking relentless steps forward to combat these risks to users and developers alike.”

Kept the App Store free of vulnerable apps

According to Apple, in 2020, the company was able to protect its customers from fraudulent transactions north of $1.5 billion. The iPhone maker states that it used sophisticated technology and human expertise to keep its users protected from fraudulent transactions. Its practices reportedly helped in preventing attempted theft of money, information, and also time which is very valuable. The company adds that it was able to keep away millions of risky and vulnerable apps out of the App Store.

According to the chart released by Apple which details the surrounding the fraudulent prevention in 2020, the company rejected more than 48,000 apps from the App Store for breaking the guidelines of the store – they reportedly contained hidden/undocumented features. Adding to that, more than 150,000 apps were rejected for being rip-offs, spam, or plainly misleading users.