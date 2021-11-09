Apple to accept app submissions even during the holiday season this year

Apple usually shuts down its ‘App Store Connect’ platform during the Christmas holiday season for a week. In a major change, the company will keep its submissions platform open this year. It will allow developers to push updates and new apps throughout the holiday season.

However, the iPhone maker says that time-based submissions should be made early as it will take longer to review the submissions during the holiday season. Apple mentions that it will be hectic especially on the Christmas and Thanksgiving days. Keeping its submissions platform open this year will mark a major shift for the company.

It is during the holiday season when people buy new devices and also gift their loved ones. It has always been difficult for developers to push new apps or updates during that period. The new change will be a welcome move, as it will make it easier for developers to push changes or new apps, while also bringing new apps and updates to consumers as well.

This year, we’re pleased to continue accepting submissions in App Store Connect throughout the upcoming holidays. Make sure your apps are up to date and ready for the busiest season on the App Store. Due to anticipated high volume, plan to send time-sensitive submissions early. Please note that reviews may take longer to complete from November 24 to 28 and December 23 to 27. Apple

Prior to this year, Apple has always shut its ‘App Store Connect’ platform from through 23 to December 27. The new change will allow developers to push the changes through the holiday season – practically making the App Store Connect platform be open throughout the year. It will be a boon for developers and consumers as well. In the recent past, the iPhone maker has introduced several changes to make the App Store viable for the developers.