App Store subscriptions reach 900 million

Paying subscribers in Apple’s App Store has exceeded the 900-million mark.

The number and rate of subscriptions within Apple’s ecosystem continue to rise rapidly- last quarter, the subscriber count was 816 million. T

he COVID-19 pandemic played a significant role in the last few years, and analysts said that the figure would slow down as more and more people returned to work.

However, it seems that there’s more to consider as the Cupertino-based company enjoys brisk signups and sales.

The total number is divided into subscriptions made on an Apple platform or device, which includes entertainment apps, subscriptions from the App Store, and Apple services.

Luca Maestri, Apple CFO iterated that its services department continues to grow and has set a precedent in revenue during the September quarter. Maestri credited customer loyalty and satisfaction as driving forces behind sales.

Apple revealed a Q3 earning of $90.15 billion on Thursday, with a total of $19.18 billion in revenue.