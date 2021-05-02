Apple developers update nearly 10,000 apps to support anti-tracking feature

Apple recently pushed new software updates to its slew of iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs. The most important addition is the privacy feature which will allow users to disable tracking on their devices. As a result, app makers will not be allowed to track user data across the apps.

Users who have updated their iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs to iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5 can now toggle the anti-tracking feature. The feature can be toggled for each app separately or can be toggled for all apps once through the Settings.

App Tracking Transparency

According to a report by AppFigures, a whopping 10,000 apps on the App Store have already adhered to the new guidelines. The apps that have been updated to support the new App Tracking Transparency feature which will allow users to choose between allowing apps to track or not.

The report by AppFigures also adds that most of the updated apps with App Tracking Transparency support are actually games. More than twenty percent of the game have already added support for the new anti-tracking feature. People who play games that support the new anti-tracking feature can now be less tracked.

The next category after games appears to be Utilities with almost six percent of the apps being updated. It is followed by the Entertainment category of apps with slightly more than five percent of apps being updated to support the new anti-tracking feature. The chart prepared by AppFigures shows that the Weather section of apps have the lowest upgradation percentage – to add support for App Tracking Transparency.

“Thanks for being a fan of our app! To keep supporting us, please click “Allow” on the next step so we can bring you personalized advertising,” reportedly reads a pop-up message in a game. Apple does not allow such practices.