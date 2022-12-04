Apple-1 computer with Steve Jobs writing is on auction

A rare Apple-1 computer, numbered by former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, is currently up for auction on the RR Auction site. The fully operational and tested computer, which was previously sold at $375,000, has a current bid price of $219,615 and is expected to reach the same figure when the auction ends on December 16.

The historical Apple-1 computer, also known as a “Byte Shop” model, is described as fully operational and has been tested for around eight hours without any faults. A video of the computer is available upon request, and restorer Corey Cohen has printed a technical condition report for interested buyers.

In addition to the Apple-1 computer, a NeXT brochure signed by Steve Jobs is also up for auction. The brochure is expected to fetch around $10,000 after the event ends. Both the Apple-1 computer and the NeXT brochure are listed in the registry.

Steve Jobs Signed NeXT Brochure

This is not the first time an Apple-1 computer has been up for auction. In 2019, a similar model sold for $458,711 at a Christie’s auction. Only around 200 Apple-1 computers were produced, making them highly sought after by collectors and fans of the iconic tech company.

The auction is now live on the official RR Auction website, and the event will end on December 16. Interested buyers can place their bids on the Apple-1 computer and the NeXT brochure on the website.