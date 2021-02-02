Apple-1 made by Jobs & Wozniak being sold for $1.5 million

The Apple-1 computer was created and sold by Steve Jobs & Steve Wozniak along with some help in 1976. The team had made around 200 of the model after landing a deal from Byte Shop. Not all the units were sold to Byte Shop but some were even sold to friends and family.

There are very limited units of the Apple-1 in the world right now and out of that, most are in non-working condition. However, a completely working Apple 1 made by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak has popped up on eBay with a price tag of $1.5 million.

Verified and fully operational

The seller has described the Apple-1 being sold is a verified and a “fully operational” computer system in excellent condition. It has the original KOA wood case of the Byte Shop along with the “original” power supply and a Datanetics Version D keyboard. The machine also did not go through any repairs or services over the years and is reportedly in the same condition as it was on the day it was sold.

The provenance of this Apple-1 system is seen in #79 on the Official Apple-1 Registry, as the second owner. I took possession in early 1978 from the original owner as part of a trade-in for a newer Apple II computer at the computer store where I maintained all Apple IIs in Montreal, Canada until Apple came to Canada. The transformer area on the case was recently reinforced, to prevent damage as performed on other similar Apple-1 cases in the past as adhesive deteriorates over time.

The Apple-1 computer being sold on eBay has been verified by the Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen, according to the seller. The verification process was reportedly done in August 2019 at the Vintage Computer Festival West. The seller also promises a Certificate of Authenticity by the curator of Apple-1 registry Achim Baque.