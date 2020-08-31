Apple is a $2 trillion company

Apple has come a long way since almost going bankrupt in the late 90s. The co-founder of the company Steve Jobs was asked to return to the company to take control of the falling reign.

Fast forward to 2020, Apple is now the world’s most valuable company – crossing the $2 trillion market cap. The title was previously held by Saudi Aramco, a multinational petroleum and natural gas company based in Dhahran.

The Cupertino based company’s stock continued to surge on the 19th of August. It was on the same day that Apple’s stock crossed the $2 trillion market cap. It has been reported that it “surpassed” the $467.77 mark and also topped the $468 mark briefly.

Visible growth trend

The growing trend of Apple has been visible for a couple of months now. It was just around three months ago when the company crossed the $1.5 trillion mark. It is indeed a major show of growth for Apple, having reached two milestones in just one year.

It was just over two years ago when Apple hit the $1 trillion mark – making it the world’s most valuable company back then as well. It was indeed the first company in the world to have reached such a milestone back then – it was the only trillion dollar company back then. However, things have changed since then and at present, there are many trillion dollar companies.

This time around, Apple is the first US based company to have hit the $2 trillion mark. Apple was the first company to touch the $1 trillion mark in the world, however it could not achieve the same milestone with $2 trillion. Saudi Aramco was the first company to have touched the $2 trillion in market cap.

Apple is reported to be gearing up for the launch of new iPhones, iPads, and Macs in the fall.