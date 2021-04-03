Apple 2012 13-inch MacBook Pro placed on ‘Obsolete’ list

Apple has recently added its 2012 13 inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display on the ‘Obsolete’ products list.

The 13 inch MacBook Pro was launched October 2012 and was the company’s first MacBook Pro to have a Retina screen. Nine years later, support for the model has been diminished.

On June last year Apple has added to the obsolete list the 15 inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display, which was the first 15 inch Mac laptop to have the Retina technology. The laptop sports a 2.5 or 2.9GHz Intel processor, 4 or 8GB of RAM and 500 or 750GB of storage space, as well as an Intel HD 4000 graphics card.

By Apple’s definition, ‘Obsolete’ products are those that have been discontinued for seven years or more, while ‘Vintage’ products are those that have been out of manufacturing for five years or more.

Apple products in the obsolete list are not eligible to receive Authorized Service Providers or Apple technician hardware service.