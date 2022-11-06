Apple 2022 Holiday Gift Guide is now online

Apple’s official product recommendations for the holidays has now launched and is available to view across various platforms and services.

The Apple annual Holiday Gift Guide has been listed on Apple.com, as well as the App Store. Customers can use the guide to choose the gifts they want for their family members, relatives, and loved ones.

Apple Store locations can also support and help customers with gift recommendations and holiday shopping, as well as pickup and delivery options. As part of the promotion, the Cupertino-based company highlights device setup assistance, financing options, free engravings, carrier deals, extended returns policy and trade-in- values.

The holiday gift guide also presents the latest Apple products, including the 2nd generation AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch Ultra, the M2 MacBook Air, the M2 iPad Pro, the iPhone 14 lineup, and the newest Apple TV 4K.

In related news, the holiday-themed ‘Spirited’ will show premiere on Apple TV+.