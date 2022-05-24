Apple 27-inch mini LED display rumoured to launch October 2022

Ross Young, a display industry consultant believes that Apple is on track to release its 27 inch display with mini LED technology this October.

Young recently tweeted that Apple is moving with the production of the item from Quanta to another location or supplier, which resulted in the delay. The analyst mentioned that it’s likely that the 27 inch display will be launched in October where it was originally slated to be released in June.

Mini LED technology can give the display features such as 120Hz refresh rate alongside ProMotion. As far as branding is concerned there are no details yet, but the specifications can put the mini LED display at the ‘pro’ version of the Studio Display. Price is also yet to be determined, but the current Studio Display which is priced at $1,599 can serve as a benchmark.

The exact date of launch for the 27 inch mini LED display is yet to be revealed.