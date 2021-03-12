Apple could be worth $3 trillion soon, analysts suggest

In 2018, Apple became the world’s first publicly traded company to be worth $1 trillion. Last year, it became the first publicly traded U.S company to be valued at $2 trillion. Analysts now suggest that the company will soon be worth $3 trillion, as excitement for the long-rumoured self-driving Apple Car continues to grow.

Wedbush and Citigroup Inc. have suggested that Apple will hit the $3 trillion market valuation soon. The growth would mean an almost 50% increase compared to the closing price of Apple on Thursday, 11th March, 2021. Apple is currently valued at $2.05 trillion – one of the most valuable stocks in the world.

The rumours of Apple Car started to resurface on the internet once the noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested the release schedule of the purported self-driving car. Kuo said that the Apple Car would be released by 2025 at the very earliest. The company was supposed to be in talks with Hyundai to manufacture the car but then the project was moved to Hyundai subsidiary Kia Motors. However, the fact that the information was confirmed by Hyundai, appears to have upset Apple and the talks are reportedly no more taking place.

Apple’s stock has declined in the past few days. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives sees this a “golden buying opportunity” – the best time to invest in Apple stocks. He adds that the iPhone 13 will be a “game changer” which would mean the sales would skyrocket, possibly even breaking previous sales records.

The stock of Apple Inc. fell by almost 15% after having reached an all-time high in January of this year (2021). However, going forward, the year looks positive for Apple. Leaksters have suggested that the company is planning to hold an event in few days to release an updated iPad Pro, unveil AirTags, and possibly also update the Apple TV.