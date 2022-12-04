Apple 35W Dual USB-C Charger now on sale for $52 on Amazon

Apple fans looking to declutter their home office or workstation setup can take advantage of a discounted dual charger on Amazon. The Apple 35W Dual USB-C Charger is currently available for $52, down from its original price of $57.

The dual USB-C charger is a convenient solution for powering multiple essential devices at once, including the Apple Watch, iPad, AirPods, iPhone, and MacBook. It can deliver up to 35W of power and is designed to be compact and portable.

One of the standout features of the dual charger is its shape, which allows it to be plugged into a wall socket without adding bulk. The port is located on the bottom of the charger, rather than the front, and it has a flat design that doesn’t protrude from the wall. Additionally, the prongs are retractable, so they won’t snag on keys, wallets, or other devices in your bag.

As with all Apple products, the dual charger is built to last, ensuring it will continue to power your devices for a long time to come. If you’re interested in purchasing the Apple Dual USB-C Compact Power Adapter, it’s available now on Amazon at a discounted price.