Apple 5G modem stalled again

Apple has run into delays again surrounding its 5G modem for the iPhone series.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reported that the Cupertino-based company is facing troubles regarding its in-house 5G modem. The modem chip launch will be postponed until 2025 or 2026 for the iPhone lineup, while another variant is being developed for the budget SE version. Gurman believes development is ‘in early stages’, saying that the chip will ‘lag behind the competition by many years’. Apple has been having issues with Intel code and mmWave technology. Moreover, the Cupertino-based company is making steps to ensure it does not violate any Qualcomm patents.

Apple is seeking to break away from Qualcomm and having to rely on the company to produce its modem chips. In 2019, Apple bought most of Intel’s smartphone business and began an effort to creating in-house modem chips for its smartphone. There is no exact date on when the in-house modem will appear on future iPhones.