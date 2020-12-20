Apple’s A14 Bionic beats Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888

Apple unveiled the 2020 flagship processor for its mobile devices, the A14 Bionic, in September. On the other hand, Qualcomm introduced its flagship processor Snapdragon 888 with major promises. Apple continues to hold the lead over Qualcomm, as the benchmarks rate A14 much higher than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888.

The iPad Air was the first device to use the A14 Bionic and in October, the company introduced flagship iPhones powered by A14 Bionic as well. Qualcomm’s new chip will power most of the flagship Android phones that are set to release in 2021. Apple has already launched four iPhone 12 models that are powered by the A14 Bionic chip.

A funny thing to note is that even last year’s chip A13 Bionic beat Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888. The noted online tech magazine AnandTech released a set of results comparing the leading chips in the smartphone world. According to the tests (benchmarks), the A14 Bionic scored 1,603 in single- core performance, followed by the A13 Bionic scoring 1,331. On the other hand, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon took the third position by scoring 1,135.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 is the first chip in the Android world to score above the 1,000 mark in single-core performance. On the multi-core performance front, Apple’s A14 Bionic, once again took the lead by scoring 4,187, this time followed by the Snapdragon 888 scoring 3,794. In the multi-core performance test, the A13 Bionic fell slightly behind the Snapdragon 888 by scoring 3,366.

For years, Apple has held the top position in the category of mobile silicon. The A14 Bionic is the fastest processor made for smartphones in the industry at the moment. Apple has gained so much confidence in making its own chips for smartphones, that it has started making its own silicon for the Mac as well