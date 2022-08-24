Apple accessory manufacturer moment launches magnetic iPad and iPhone stands

New iPad and iPhone magnetic stands have launched as part of Moment’s Apple accessories lineup.

Moment announced a partnership to develop new iPhone and iPad stands with Sara Dietschy. Currently, the stands have been released on Kickstarter and under the LAB22 brand, with features such as adjustability, versatility and premium build.

The Infinity Adjust Stand was made for the iPad and attaches to the Apple tablet via magnets. The material is made from aluminum and can adjust anywhere between 5 to 90 degrees to meet a range of viewing angles. Four hinges hold the iPad in position and allow for pivoting in portrait and landscape orientation.

There’s also the Magnetic Phone Stand, which uses strong magnets to hold an iPone in place. The stand also sports wireless charging on up to 7.5W for supported iPhones. LAB22 also made a headphone stand for the AirPods Max, with a microfiber pad for cushion.

All three are available for pre-order on the official Kickstarter website.