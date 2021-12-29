Apple acquires former Meta AR chief Andrea Schubert

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently mentioned that Apple has hired Andrea Schubert to lead the launch of its upcoming headset product.

Rumors of an upcoming AR and VR headset by Apple have circulated a while now. There are sources that suggest the launch will come in 2022 with Apple preparing for the reveal. Gurman says that Apple is slowly building a team that will spearhead the hardware’s marketing and launch, and it seems that Schubert is the latest acquisition for this process.

Andrea Schubert comes from Meta and has the role of AR communications chief. She led the launch of the VR headset Oculus and had a 5-year tenure at The Outcast Agency, handling public relations for major brands Oculus and Facebook, and others. She also worked at Shift Communications as senior account executive.

Apple VR is expected to launch 2022 and may have a price tag of somewhere around $1,000 to $3,000.