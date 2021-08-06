Apple acquires upcoming spy thriller ‘Argylle’

Apple is reportedly finishing up a deal to acquire the content rights to ‘Argylle’, a spy thriller film created by Matthew Vaughn and featuring Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa and others.

‘Argylle’ is based on Ellie Conway’s novel of the same name and tells the story of the ‘world’s greatest spy’ as he goes on a globe-trotting adventure. The film is set to become an exclusive on the Apple TV+ platform, but the details of the acquisition aren’t fully disclosed.

Vaughn mentioned how he’s thrilled to bring the compelling spy thriller to a quality streaming service with a huge scale and audience. The star-studded cast includes Henry Cavill, John Cena, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L Jackson, Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Catherine O’Hara and Sam Rockwell. Jason Fuchs serves as the writer along with David Reid and Adam Bohling, while Adam Fishbach, Claudia Vaughn, Carlos Perez and Zygi Kamasa are set to be the film’s executive producers.