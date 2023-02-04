Apple addresses false 911 calls from Crash Detection feature

An Apple spokesperson recently addressed the rising concern that its Crash Detection feature continues to result in false emergency calls.

A New York Times report outlined the problems dispatchers had with false Crash Detection calls. They said that the calls, which were triggered by Apple Watches and iPhones, diverted precious resources from real emergencies and had been ‘time-consuming’. In response, an Apple spokesperson mentioned that they are aware that in specific scenarios the emergency call would be triggered even if the user did not experience a hard fall or severe car crash.

In line with that, there were some improvements made for Crash Detection in watchOS 9.2 and iOS 16.1.2 to reduce false calls. The spokesperson then iterated that it has ‘already contributed to saving several lives.’

Crash Detection is a feature unique in all iPhone 14 models, as well as the Apple Watch 8, second-generation SE, and Ultra.