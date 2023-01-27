Apple adds Kensington Locking kit to accessory lineup

The Kensington Lock for Mac Studio is now available to purchase at Apple.

Kensington is a popular brand in regard to hardware locks for laptops, and the two companies have partnered up to bring the Kensington locking kit for the Mac Studio. The description says that it’s specifically made for Apple and installation is quick and easy without having to use any tools. The Mac Studio has a special slot at the bottom for the Kensington lock, and it does not block the machine’s ports on the back.

The Kensington Lock Kit is priced at $64.95 and comes with a combination lock, carbon steel cable, and an adapter. It’s worth noting that MacBook models made in 2010 and beyond have built-in slots for Kensington accessories to provide added protection. Aside from the newly-launched accessory, Mac Studio owners can browse through the Apple.com website or the Apple Store for other security products.