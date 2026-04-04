Apple Adds More Products To Obsolete and Vintage List

The MacBook Air 2017 13-inch model is now considered vintage and has been added to the list of vintage products. The device is still qualified for repairs at Apple Authorized Service Providers and Apple Stores, subject to parts availability.

Other products, such as the Apple TV HD and iPad Mini 4, have been added to the list of obsolete products, with the devices no longer qualified for repairs or any services. The Apple TV HD was released 11 years ago and was discontinued in 2022, while the iPad Mini 4 was also released in 2015 but was discontinued 4 years later.

Apple adds products to the vintage list after the last sale of the product was five years ago or more, and then they get added to the obsolete list 2 years after, a vintage product is still qualified for repairs, subject to availability from Apple Authorized Service Providers and Apple Stores, while obsolete products are no longer eligible.