Apple Adds Original iPad Air and Thunderbolt Display to ‘Obsolete’ List

Apple has moved the first-generation iPad Air and the Thunderbolt Display to its ‘Obsolete’ list.

Apple products in the ‘Obsolete’ list can no longer be repaired or serviced at an Apple Authorized Service Provider or Apple Store. The company brands the item as such if more than seven years have passed after discontinuing the product. Hardware services for obsolete products are halted, as well as part ordering for service providers. Both the original iPad Air and Thunderbolt Display were discontinued in 2016.

The first-generation iPad Air featured the A7 chip and a 9.7-inch display. Apple marketed the tablet as being 28% lighter and 20% thinner compared to the iPad. The Thunderbolt Display featured a Thunderbolt port, a 720p camera, and a 27-inch display with 1440p resolution. Apple also added the 5th-generation iPad to its ‘Vintage’ list. Those in the ‘Vintage’ list can still be repaired or serviced, as well as have their parts replaced.