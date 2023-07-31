Apple adds two more office floors in R&D office

The Orange County Business Journal reports that Apple will be adding two new floors for its Research and Development office in Irvine, California.

The second expansion is set for moving in by December this year. Apple’s offices for R&D efforts are located in Orange County, about 600 miles from the main headquarters Apple Park. It’s believed that the Cupertino-based company signed a contract to expand more space at Laguna Canyon Road. The space is owned by a real estate development company called Spectrum Terrace.

In the same vein, Apple is actively recruiting researchers and hardware engineers with a background in RFIC, or radio frequency integrated circuits. Engineers are also being hired to work on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth semiconductors. Apple currently buys wireless processors from its partner Qualcomm, but it’s only a matter of time before it develops a new chip. Apple has also been purchasing chips from Skyworks Solutions.