Apple adds UNICEF donation banner for Ukraine

Apple has recently updated its official website to include a banner for donation.

In light of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Apple made donating easier by having a ready UNICEF banner where users and visitors can give money through Apple ID.

All proceeds from the iTunes portal will be sent to UNICEF USA, according to Apple. The funds will be used to support Ukraine families who are affected by the war. The Cupertino-based company has also made several steps to stop its products and services from being used in Russia.

Apple sent an email notification to staff that they will match employee donations in a 2:1 ratio, and will cover all donations made since Feb 25. Aside from cutting off several Russian news outlets from the App Store, sales and Apple Pay functions have also stopped in the region.

Tim Cook calls the invasion ‘deeply concerning’ in one of his tweets.