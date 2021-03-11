Apple ads highlight iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Trade-in offers with US carriers

Apple has created a new page and banner to advertise trade-in deals for its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile and AT&T.

The dedicated webpage highlights deals available for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 offers from the US carriers. Aside from the advertisement the page offers assistance on how much they could save for the trade-in and guidance on how to complete the process.

Special offers were mentioned when customers wish to trade in their older models for a new one. Verizon has a $440 savings, while Sprint and T-Mobile are giving away $320 in credit. AT&T is the largest so far with up to $700 on iPhone swaps.

The page has a ‘chat with a specialist’ option for questions and concerns regarding the offers and deciding on the right model. Although Apple has its own trade-in deals the company still wishes to provide subsidized discounts and devices on its new iPhones.