Apple Advising Its Users to Update iOS

iPhone users on iOS 13/14 are advised by Apple to upgrade their devices to iOS 15 to prevent being hacked via malicious web content. Apple has highlighted recent reports regarding hacking tools that are effective against past versions of iOS, as they use DarkSword and Coruna iOS exploit kits.

Vulnerabilities have been patched by Apple as they have been revealed in the last few months. iPhone users who moved up to the most recent version of iOS for their device are now protected from dangerous links and websites that are making the rounds.

Users who don’t update their devices have an alternative and can activate Lockdown Mode, made for people who are at risk of getting hacked, giving them protection that keeps vectors used for hacking, such as image messages and dangerous websites. Lockdown Mode is accessible for devices running iOS 16 or any recent version.