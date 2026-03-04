Apple AI Gadgets Will Heavily Rely on Visual Intelligence

The Visual Intelligence of Apple is anticipated to be featured heavily in the coming set of Apple AI wearable gadgets, like a pendant, AirPods with cameras, and smart glasses. Apple Intelligence feature will be a fundamental aspect of the devices.

The AI pin will have a camera with lower resolution for visual insight for the AI, but it is not capable of taking videos or photos. The camera will be on all the time to record the surroundings of the wearer. The AirPods will also have a low-res camera made for information instead of capturing photos.

Apple will be releasing smart glasses to compete against the Ray-Bans Meta and is reported to have given the engineering team in the hardware department with prototypes of the devices. They are looking at a release next year, with production starting as early as the end of this year.