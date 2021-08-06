Apple aims to bring ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ to Canada via PayBright

Apple is bringing its installment program to Canada via a partnership with the regional payment services company PayBright.

The payment program in Canada follows a biweekly or monthly system on qualified purchases. PayBright already has several notable brands under its wing, including eBay, Samsung, Dyson, Sephora, WayFair and others. A quick visit to the company website reveals a banner that says ‘Shop now and pay over time at your favorite stores’.

Canadian customers who opt to purchase an iPhone, Mac or iPad can choose to pay the item down in 12 or 24 months. PayBright’s offering works on trade-ins, as well as AppleCare plans for the recently bought products. When it launches, customers can get the items they want and put it under installment without having to pay interest as a limited time promo.

‘Buy Now Pay Later’ will be available in retail stores and online starting August 11 in Canada.