Apple AirPods Max silver model now available on Amazon

If you’re looking for a high-end wireless audio headphones there’s nothing better than the newly-released AirPods Max. Today, the AirPods Max (silver color) is available to buy on Amazon for $549.

The Apple AirPods Max is a thing of beauty both inside and out. You get a custom-designed driver for absolute audio bliss, while active noise cancellation eliminates distractions and keeps you focused on the action. The wireless headphones also support an easy transparency mode so you can interact and hear the world around you if need be.

The AirPods Max also features spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, something that can come in handy when you’re playing video games or watching movies. The Apple H1 chip and software should be more than enough to handle any listening experience.

Hardware-wise, you get absolute comfort and breathability thanks to the memory foam ear cushions and knit mesh canopy. A single full charge lasts up to 20 hours of playback.

Buy the AirPods Max today!