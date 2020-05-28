Apple AirPods with charging case drops to $139

It seems Amazon is clearing out the AirPods stock. Amazon already offered the discount on the AirPods with Charging case, but it has now decreased the price even more offering a $30 discount. So, hurry up and do not miss the chance to avail of the discount. Now you can buy Apple AirPods with Charging Case only for $129 instead of $159 on Amazon.

Apple AirPods

The Apple AirPods are designed for long time use. These AirPods have a design that allows you to wear them for several hours without getting any painful sensation in your ears. These AirPods have great sound quality. Now you can listen to your favorite audio content with the best quality. It also has several features that allow you to be at ease.

You can automatically answer calls while you are listening to audio. You won’t even feel the change, thanks to the Apple H1 headphone chip. This chip also delivers fast wireless experience. With this deal you also get a charging case. You can use the lightning connector to charge the AirPods. One full charge will give you more than five hours of listening time. If you put the AirPods in the charging case for 15 minutes you get three hours of listening time.

Make sure that you grab this deal before it ends. Now you have a chance to save $30 and pay only $129 instead of $159 for the AirPods with charging case.