Apple AirPods with wireless charging case drops to $160

Is getting a pair of AirPods Pro still too expensive for you? Not to worry- if you’re not keen on having the latest and the greatest, you can opt for the next best thing by buying the discounted 2nd generation Apple AirPods.

AirPods

Today, the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case has dropped to just $159.99 from its original price of $200 on Amazon. That’s a $40 discount for an Apple original true wireless earbuds! You get a powerful H1 chip for seamless and faster connections, Siri voice command support and the ability to charge up the case using Qi chargers.

The AirPods Pro 2nd gen boasts all-day battery with both the AirPods and the included case. This means you won’t have to worry about running out of juice while listening to your favorite music or binge-watching Apple TV+ series.

Still, using a generic wireless earbuds? Upgrade to the AirPods and get $40 off today!