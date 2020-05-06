Apple AirPods with wireless charging case drops to $149

Amazon has reduced the price of Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case back to $149.98. The original price of these AirPods on Apple is $199. It means now you can save $49 on your favorite earphones.

AirPods

If you are looking for AirPods then this is the best time to buy. These AirPods are amazing. All you need is to take them out of the wireless charging case and put them in your ears. These connect automatically and immediately to your iPhone which gives you the best sound experience.

The wireless charging case makes it easy to use. You can charge the AirPods using the Qi-compatible charging mat. You can also charge it using the lightning connector. With one charge you can get 24-hour battery life.

These AirPods have easy to wear design. These are comfortable to wear all day. These AirPods deliver the best sound quality. Now you can listen to clear audio without any problem.

Most people find it difficult to switch between calls and music. Apple solves this problem using the latest H1 chip. It makes AirPods work faster than ever. This chip also ensures a stable wireless connection for better sound quality.

So, go now on Amazon and save $49 and get the Apple AirPods with wireless charging cases only for $149.98.