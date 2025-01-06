Apple to start assembling AirPods in India; a boost to PM Modi’s Make In India program

Apple is set to begin production of wireless AirPods in India from early 2025, according to a report by Bloomberg. It will be marked as a new milestone in the iPhone maker’s plan to diversify its supply chain. Since the COVID-19 pandemic which caused supply chain issues, major tech companies have been looking to adopt a China + 1 policy (which is a strategy to not only invest in / have reliance on China).

Advertisements

Longtime iPhone assembler Foxconn is set to begin the assembly of AirPods in the state of Telangana in India, according to the information gathered by Bloomberg. The assembly plant has reportedly already begun trial runs and is capable of quickly ramping up production.

AirPods are the most shipped true-wireless devices

Currently, only the iPhone is assembled in India and the addition of AirPods to the slew of products to be made in the country, only makes the case of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make In India’ program stronger.

Advertisements

The AirPods grabbed a 22% global market share in the second quarter of 2024, making Apple the largest player in the true wireless stereo devices market. The category includes both earphones and headphones, with Apple having shipped a staggering 16.8 million units. The data was reported by Bloomberg based on a report by research firm Canalys.

Prime Minister Modi – Make In India program

Apple has been assembling iPhones in India since 2017 and has been continuously increasing the production capacity in the country. Last year, marked the company adding the “Pro” models of the iPhone to be assembled in India. Prior to 2024, Apple only assembled the non-”Pro” iPhones in the country.

Additionally, in 2024, an unit of the American manufacturing company Jabil Inc., started shipping enclosures for the AirPods to China and Vietnam for assembly. The AirPods to be produced in India will also reportedly be shipped to other countries.