Apple allocates extra $30M to Racial Equity and Justice Initiative

Apple has recently announced that it will be adding $30 million to its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative after pledging $100 million to it in January this year.

The US Racial Equity and Justice Initiative is a program that aims for a ‘more just and more equitable world’ and was launched in 2021. The recent press release saw Apple add to the funding to support communities, innovators and students who take charge and create a more inclusive world.

Apple will be working within the initiative and provide thought partnership, design support and Apple technology across the nation.

Apple is partnering up with the CSU and the State of California to launch the ‘Global HSI Equity Innovation Hub’, a program that aims to expand education to underprivileged students.

In addition, several other community colleges and organizations have been tapped to ‘implement programs to help paroled and incarcerated individuals work and learn new skills to prevent recidivism’.