Apple and Amazon bid for NBA streaming rights

CNBC reported that streaming giants Apple and Amazon have expressed interest in acquiring NBA streaming rights.

Apple’s latest endeavor came in after the Cupertino-based company secured the MLS Season Pass and Friday Night Baseball. With the NFL slipping out of its grasp to competitors, it seems that Apple’s next target is the National Basketball Association.

The bid will depend on several factors, including Warner Bros. and Disney waiving their negotiation windows in April next year. The league can renew the contract with both Warner Bros. and Disney at the end of the 2024-25 season, but it looks like this won’t be the case as streaming has proven to be more popular than cable TV.

Apple has taken advantage of users cutting the cord in favor of streaming services. However, the company has been known to exert control over content and deals which may lead to negotiations falling through. Amazon is said to be a contender in the sports package race.