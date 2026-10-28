Apple and Formula 1 Collaboration Can Have a Long Future

Apple and F1 have closed out a deal where Apple were given streaming rights to Formula 1 on Apple TV for 5 years on 2025 October where they replaced ESPN at the start of the 2026 Formula 1 season. Derek Chang, the CEO, stated during the Austin Grand Prix that they hope to run the whole 5-year agreement and extend that agreement with Apple. Apple is said to have surpassed expectations.

No confirmation was provided by Derek on whether the contract had a provisional opt-out option that would enable F1 to end the agreement early. The deal covers all sessions every race weekend, starting from practice sessions to sprint qualifying, and qualifying for the main race, and the race itself until 2030. The deal is rumored to be about $140-$160 million yearly. Both parties did not confirm the financial terms of the deal.

The partnership has been praised by executives of the sport since it premiered, but independent measurements have raised concerns regarding audience reach, with Samba TV data hinting that reach among households has sharply dropped for a couple of races from weekends in Monaco and Miami.

Formula 1 and Apple have results that are stronger with the use of different metrics. Eddy Cue, the senior vice president of Apple Services, stated back in September that viewership on race day has increased in percentages by double digits compared to the final season of the ESPN and F1 era. The growth is particularly strong on Saturdays, when qualifying begins on race weekends.

Apple also provides race coverage such as feeds from onboard cameras of drivers, live race data, and multiview. Viewing hours in the United States saw growth of 13% annually for F1. Formula 1 can be branched out to crowds outside its current service with deals from IMAX and Netflix.