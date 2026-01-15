News

Apple And Gemini Collaboration Will Expand To Other Apple Intelligence Features

By Samantha Wiley
Apple And Gemini Collaboration Will Expand To Other Apple Intelligence Features

Google and Apple are in a collaboration and together stated that Gemini will be assisting in powering a variety of Apple Intelligence features in the future, going beyond Siri personalization. It will be a multi-year partnership with Apple Foundation Models based on cloud technology and models of Google Gemini.


Apple is optimistic about the new experience that the collaboration will unravel, but no particular features were provided in the statement. It is uncertain if Google Gemini will be assisting with some of the current features of Apple Intelligence, like Notification Summaries and Image Playground.

Apple And Gemini Collaboration Will Expand To Other Apple Intelligence Features

The new and revamped Siri is anticipated to be released in iOS 26.4, a few months from now after a long delay. The new Siri is capable of deeper controls per app and understanding personal context on a deeper level. Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple gadgets and on their servers under Private Cloud Compute.


Latest News
The M4 Mac mini 24GB/512GB is $109 Off
The M4 Mac mini 24GB/512GB is $109 Off
1 Min Read
Santa Rosa Apple Store Is Relocating
Santa Rosa Apple Store Is Relocating
1 Min Read
Google and Apple Collaboration Come Under Fire By Elon Musk Comment
Google and Apple Collaboration Come Under Fire By Elon Musk Comment
1 Min Read
Get the AirPods 4 at $29 Off!
Get the AirPods 4 at $29 Off!
1 Min Read
This Year May Be Stacked For MacBooks
This Year May Be Stacked For MacBooks
2 Min Read
18 New Emojis Coming For iOS
18 New Emojis Coming For iOS 
1 Min Read
Apple Extends Deadline to Update Apple Home to February 10
Apple Extends Deadline to Update Apple Home to February 10
1 Min Read
Get the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 16GB RAM 512GB at $150 Off
Get the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 16GB RAM 512GB at $150 Off
1 Min Read
Ternus Viewed Once Again As The Next CEO At Apple
Ternus Viewed Once Again As The Next CEO At Apple
1 Min Read
Lead Safari Designer Leaves Apple for The Browser Company
Lead Safari Designer Leaves Apple for The Browser Company
1 Min Read
Tim Cook's 2025 Salary Revealed
Tim Cook’s 2025 Salary Revealed
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS is $50 Off
The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?