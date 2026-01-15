Apple And Gemini Collaboration Will Expand To Other Apple Intelligence Features

Google and Apple are in a collaboration and together stated that Gemini will be assisting in powering a variety of Apple Intelligence features in the future, going beyond Siri personalization. It will be a multi-year partnership with Apple Foundation Models based on cloud technology and models of Google Gemini.

Apple is optimistic about the new experience that the collaboration will unravel, but no particular features were provided in the statement. It is uncertain if Google Gemini will be assisting with some of the current features of Apple Intelligence, like Notification Summaries and Image Playground.

The new and revamped Siri is anticipated to be released in iOS 26.4, a few months from now after a long delay. The new Siri is capable of deeper controls per app and understanding personal context on a deeper level. Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple gadgets and on their servers under Private Cloud Compute.