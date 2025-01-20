News

Apple and Goldman Sachs might conclude partnership early

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

CEO of Goldman Sachs, Davin Solomon, states that there is a likelihood that the Apple Card collaboration by Apple and Goldman Sachs could conclude early. Their contract will supposedly end in 2030, but the company wants out of its deal with Apple and the consumer banking business.

Last year in November, a report made out that Apple intends to stop collaborating with Goldman Sachs in the upcoming 12 to 15 months, and with the 12th month having passed, the 15th will come when February ends, but no new information has been reported yet.

The company has been confronted by customer complaints and issues regarding its services on the Apple Savings account and the Apple Card with customers dissatisfied with long unresolved disputes. Apple was also not so happy with the poor reputation their financial products were getting, and it escalated into an investigation conducted by the U.S Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. 

TAGGED: ,
