News

Apple and Google AI iPhone talks ongoing

By Samantha Wiley
AI iPhone

The proposed partnership between Apple and Google is still ongoing for integrating AI features into the iPhone.

Advertisements

Bloomberg mentioned that there won’t be any formal announcements, but talks are still in place for the large language model. Earlier, it’s believed that both companies are discussing about integrating the Gemini AI into the iPhone in line with the release of iOS 18. Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that Apple will have AI and ‘break new ground’ this year, although the focus is on small-scale AI features that work on devices and without the need for an internet connection.

AI iPhone

For cloud-based generative AI Apple is working out a plan to involve large-scale hardware and compute capabilities. Siri would handle AI improvements on iOS 18, and will somehow revamp Siri as ‘the ultimate virtual assistant’ Investors, however, were concerned that Apple wouldn’t be able to keep up with the pace of competitors Nvidia and OpenAI.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
YouTube TV
YouTube TV adds iPhone and iPad Multiview support
1 Min Read
COD: Warzone Mobile
COD: Warzone Mobile arrives on iPad and iPhone
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods 2 is Just $99
1 Min Read
Epic Games
Epic Games introduces 12% app sales fee
1 Min Read
iPhone Ad
New iPhone ad ‘Nice Try!’ revealed
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Apple publishes new job listings in several countries
1 Min Read
Sonos Sub Mini Wireless Subwoofer
The Sonos Sub Mini Wireless Subwoofer is 20% Off
1 Min Read
iPad Air
iPad Air shipping to US and other countries
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 refurbished models are coming in the US
1 Min Read
AirTag
New AirTag firmware update goes live
1 Min Read
M1 iMac
The 2021 M1 iMac is $650 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 15
New ad features iPhone 15 storage
1 Min Read
Lost your password?