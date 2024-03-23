Apple and Google AI iPhone talks ongoing

The proposed partnership between Apple and Google is still ongoing for integrating AI features into the iPhone.

Bloomberg mentioned that there won’t be any formal announcements, but talks are still in place for the large language model. Earlier, it’s believed that both companies are discussing about integrating the Gemini AI into the iPhone in line with the release of iOS 18. Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that Apple will have AI and ‘break new ground’ this year, although the focus is on small-scale AI features that work on devices and without the need for an internet connection.

For cloud-based generative AI Apple is working out a plan to involve large-scale hardware and compute capabilities. Siri would handle AI improvements on iOS 18, and will somehow revamp Siri as ‘the ultimate virtual assistant’ Investors, however, were concerned that Apple wouldn’t be able to keep up with the pace of competitors Nvidia and OpenAI.