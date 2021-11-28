Apple and Google get $11M fine in Italy over consumer code violation

Italy’s Competition and Market Authority recently imposed an $11 million fine to Google and Apple for making use of customer data without their permission.

The region’s regulators claim that both Apple and Google have violated the Consumer Code after Amazon and Apple were given a $230 million fine due to price fixing concerns. In a statement, the spokesperson said that the Antitrust Authority has deemed that both companies have violated the Consumer Code twice- first is informative deficiency and the second is using consumer data for commercial purposes.

The committee went on to say that Apple uses, collects and profiles user data for its own commercial purpose through its services and devices, while Google enacts economic activity based on user profiling and consumer data. $11 million is the maximum allowable fine under the region’s consumer laws.

In 2020, Italy also fined Apple for misleading consumers on its iPhone’s water-resistance features.