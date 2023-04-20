Apple and Google plead for better Kindle app content moderation

Reuters reports that Apple and Google have asked Amazon to improve its content screening after discovering sexually explicit images could be accessed by children.

Amazon’s book-reading service has adult-oriented books with photos that are not appropriate for children. Concerned parents contacted Reuters to voice their thoughts after subscribing to Kindle Unlimited. Currently, the Unlimited version offers books with full-nude photographs users can download for free and without having to go through parental checks. Upon further inspection, the books were self-published by authors that went through the direct publishing feature.

Apple did not say the exact words of its message to Amazon, but said that they have ‘shared these concerns’ and changed the Kindle app’s age rating from 4 or older to 12 or older. Google also said that they contacted Amazon and voiced that the Play Store does not promote or contain sexual content. At the moment, Amazon has not made any changes to Kindle Unlimited or its Kindle app.